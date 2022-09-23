The allegation that she assaulted a police orderly has been denied by Professor Zainab Duke Abiola

According to the Afro-European Lawyers League, the police have violated the professor's fundamental human rights

Also, the lawyers league claimed that it was the police officer that came to attack the prof's home after she was initially been rejected over her endsars brutality involvement

The allegation of assault against a police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, has been denied by Abuja-based lawyer and human rights activist, Professor Zainab Duke Abiola.

In a video clip that went viral on Wednesday, the officer is seen in uniform bleeding, seated on the floor and asking to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

But in a statement issued on her behalf by the Afro-European Lawyers League, and made available to Legit.ng, the professor said it was strange that the IGP will forcefully violate "the fundamental Rights and liberties of a distinguished law-abiding citizen and proceed to forcefully take her pictures and maliciously publish same in the print and electronic media in this nascent democratic dispensation."

The statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to a fallacious malicious defamatory publication against our respected Alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Security Studies, NIPPS, Professor Zainab Duke Mni alleging assault on one of Her police Orderlies. We categorically state that this is NOT true and Nothing could be further from the truth. For the records our respected revered Professor Zainab has Never assaulted anybody anywhere at any time. It is not in her character.

"That on the 20th of April 2022 the IGP approved the revalidation and deployment of police Orderlies to our leader based on the fact that she is the Chief Legal Consultant to the Nigerian Police and has her office at the Force headquarters, Abuja. That the police consequently assigned a female police officer who was among the perpetrators of Violence against innocent Nigerian Citizens during the ENDSARS imbroglio.

That consequent upon discovery of her Orderly's involvement in police brutality against Nigerians that Professor Zainab rejected the posting of a brutal officer and returned the said Orderly back to Force Headquarters to her bosses and told her Bye bye on the 19th of September.

"That to our surprise around 10pm the former Orderly returned with a Vengeance banging on our gates with some dangerous weapons including a gun threatening to kill everybody in the compound and that the police Orderly beat up family members of the Professor's household.

IGP disappointed as professor beats up orderly over refusal to do house chores

Recall that Professor Abiola was arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting her orderly in Abuja. The orderly Inspector Teju Moses was allegedly assaulted for refusing to do house chores.

The police public relation officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, September 22, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has said that the suspect should be prosecuted.

He added that the IGP strongly condemned the assault, adding that the operatives of the police were going after the fleeing domestic worker complicit in the assault.

