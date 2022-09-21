Geng Quangrong, a 47-year-old Chinese national based in Kano State, has finally opened up about his relationship with his late girlfriend, Ummu Kulthum Buhari, whom he allegedly killed on Friday, September 16.

The Nation reports that Quangrong alleged stabbed the 25-year-old lady in her parent's residents at Kabuga Quarters, Dorayi Babba area of Kano state.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigerian police after he attacked the lady popularly known by her friends as Ummiti.

Geng Quangrong said he killed his Kano girlfriend because she deceived him into spending a lot of money on her. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the incident, Quangrong said he killed his girlfriend because he felt betrayed by her actions toward him.

The spokesperson for the Kano state police command, Abdullahi Haruna said the suspect had invaded Ummiti's parent's home after he scaled the fence to gain access into their residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Haruna, Quangrong repeatedly stabbed Ummiti until she passed away.

He added that Quangrong had alleged that the late young lady promised to marry him, but later reneged on the promise after he had spent so much money on her.

Quangrong also claimed that Ummiti's deception towards him after spending so much money on her angered him and led to his killing her in Kabuga Quarters.

Haruna noted that Quangrong has since been transferred to the Kano state Police headquarters at Bompai area of the state for further investigation and prosecution.

Details gathered also showed that Ummiti was buried in Kano on Saturday, September 17, according to Islamic rites.

'I may die before you', video of Kano girl allegedly killed by Chinese lover Surfaces, brings many to tears

Ummakulsum Sani Buhari, the 25-year-old girl, allegedly killed by her Chinese lover, had earlier predicted her death.

Popularly called Ummti, the lady in a discussion with one of her female friends said she would die before the latter.

According to Ummtia, everyone has their own destiny, and it comes unannounced as she believed she may sleep and never wake up.

‘I started planning to kill my father since I was in secondary school’, son makes scary confession

A 25-year-old man, Nasir Kabir had been arrested by the police for attempting to kill his father in Kano state.

According to Kabir, he had made attempt on his father's life about three times before he was arrested.

He said that he wanted to kill his father so as to inherit his money and use it to enjoy what his friends are doing.

Source: Legit.ng