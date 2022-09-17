The story of Abdullahi Oluwadamilare Tijani, a tech guru who creates amazing content on YouTube, is outrightly inspiring

At age 19, Abdullahi already has a YouTube channel where he offers his 200 subscribers tech-related solutions

The unstoppable youth goes to any length to make research on tech problems thrown at him and comes up with detailed solutions in interesting videos

Most times, great dreams and passions are actualised at a young age, even in the worst of circumstances and places.

Such is the story of Abdullahi Oluwadamilare Tijani, a 19-year-old native of Odo-Otin in Osun state whose passion for YouTube content creation and web development pushes him into some tech adventures and achievements.

Feats

Abdullahi who spoke with Legit.ng recently revealed that he started creating content on Youtube in 2021 and already has a channel on the online streaming platform (Abdullahi Network).

The young guru currently has 200 subscribers with 26 videos in which he offers tech-related solutions to people.

Abdullahi offers tech solutions to his subscribers

Source: UGC

To reach a wide range of persons and help them with content creation, Abdullahi created WhatsApp Help center and Telegram groups and is achieving part of his dreams that way.

Passion

According to Abdullahi, all you have to do is ask him something you do not understand about tech and he would research it and make a very detailed explanatory video to help you out.

Abdullahi creates great content on YouTube

Source: UGC

Speaking on this endeavour, he enthused:

"I was just inspired to teach others and I do educate people on my Facebook profile; people love my posts and the way I teach them."

Education

Abdullahi who launched a personal website recently attended Ijeshatedo Senior Secondary School, Ogun state, and said he intends to study computer science and Cyber security.

The youth also disclosed that he is yet to choose a university to further his education due to fear of ASUU strike.

His words:

"I haven't chose a university for now o cos of Asuu and other related stuffs like that."

Challenges

Asked about the challenges he faces when making YouTube videos, he said:

"I lack some materials needed by YouTubers, like a tripod stand, and other tools like that. Some of my video voices aren't always clear too due to some materials I need."

Media, tech professionals urge Nigerian graduates to acquire digital skills, list free courses to help

Meanwhile, information technology and media professionals had advised young people to develop digital skills that would be relevant for future workplaces.

At a forum organized by Digital Africa themed ‘Accelerating Talents for industry 4.0 with Digital skills in Lago, the professionals took turns to stress the need for youths to learn, practice, volunteer, and build portfolios to increase their employability.

The speakers specifically spoke on solving the unemployment divide with digital skills capacity development and upskilling: leveraging digital skills for economic opportunity - public and private sector contributions.

