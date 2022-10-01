Legendary musician 2baba Idibia was recently in Makurdi, Benue, and he paid a visit to the secondary school he attended when he was just a young boy

A video shared on his Instagram page captured the happy mood of students in the school when they set eyes on the iconic singer

Another video captured the moment students joined 2baba on stage and asked him some questions about his career

Top Nigerian singer, 2baba Idibia, recently paid a visit to his alma mater, Mount Saint Gabriel's secondary school, Makurdi, Benue state, and he shared updates with his fans on social media.

The moment 2baba’s convoy arrived at the school premises, excited students who had already converged at a hall all rushed down to the window side to get a peek at the iconic singer.

2baba storms secondary school in Benue. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba made sure to approach the happy students and shook hands with them before making his way into the hall.

“Paid a visit to my secondary school earlier today. Mount Saint Gabriel's secondary school makurdi Mennn so many beautiful memories. So much to be done and we are capable by the grace of GOD,” he wrote.

See his post below:

The singer in a different video post was seen engaging with some of the students on stage. A young boy asked 2baba how he mages to get the strength to be a superstar and he had some words to share.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

cest_moi_betsyikeme said:

"Please sing Siren for them they need to meditate the lyrics."

dinero774 said:

"Is there any school in Nigeria he’ll visit that both the students and teachers will able to hide their joy?"

unclepaulieyor said:

"The is the actual definition of success. God bless you 2 baba and once again Thank you @officialbovi for the UPSS doings, the trend is your friend."

clementinatemitope said:

"I can Imagine the euphoria in those kids mind. All of you will be great and stars children."

dblvckmamba said:

"But why police officers with gun around kids. They should stay back with there guns. My thoughts thou !"

ccjacobs14 said:

"The way these children dey happy, na so I take happy when I see you for Atlanta. ."

