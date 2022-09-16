Interesting reactions have followed reports that some Nigerians left unclaimed assets in the United Kingdom. Some Nigerians on social media also used the medium to chastise those who always keep secrets from their people.

Recall that the United Kingdom government published at least 56 dead Nigerians with unclaimed estates and other valuable assets.

One of the oldest affected was identified as Mark N’wogo, was a Nigerian said to have been born in Sapele, Delta state, and died on December 9, 1992 in Surrey, United Kingdom.

The list of unclaimed estates held by the Treasury Solicitor also identified N’wogo among 56 Nigerians officially recorded to have died in the United Kingdom in the last 30 years and their assets still unclaimed.

Here are reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Humphrey Danladi in his reaction said:

Wow! The best place to invest should be your country if not because of greed and the notion some people have about investing abroad, if these assets or investments were in Nigeria it would have ripple effect on the entire economy even the owners are deceased."

Okorie Chukwuka Justice also said:

"This is an organized country. Look at the way they are calling the relatives to come and claim or have a fair share of the property while some people are fighting Igbos to leave their property in Lagos. Nigeria is a big scam."

Nneoma Benise Igbere

"That is the result of greed, selfishness and wickedness of most humans who chose to eat alone. A lot of them have poor and wretched family members who needed their help and all you keep hearing is things are hard over there."

Okibe Daniel Joyce

"Wow! That's very kind of the UK government. We commend and appreciate them whenever they do any good thing and equally do the opposite when they do bad things."

Nwagbara Anurika Happiness

"I honestly feel that the list is not complete. I am looking for my mother's father brother uncle's name that left Nigeria to UK since 1990. I need help. Tell the UK government to release the other list."

Ogechukwu Udenweze

"Hmm! This is a big lesson for people who keeps secrets! Only God knows how much is in their bank accounts over there and relatives are languishing in poverty."

Israel Elube

"My father's brother went to UK about 20 years ago. His name must be on the list."

