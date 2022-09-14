The viral social media post claiming that Tukur Mamu mentioned former NSA, Aliyu Gusau and ex-governor, Attahiru Bafarawa as sponsors of terrorism is false

The claim made in the viral post was debunked in a verification report published on Wednesday, September 14

The News Agency of Nigeria which the post cited as the source of its claim also distanced itself, saying it never published such story

A social media post claiming that the Abuja-Kaduna train attack negotiator, Tukur Mamu, named some prominent Nigerians as sponsors of terrorists in Northern Nigeria has been debunked.

The post had alleged that Mamu named a former National Security Adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau, and a former Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, members of a syndicate sponsoring terrorism in the northern region.

A post alleging that Tukur Mamu named a former NSA, General Aliyu Gusau, and former governor Attahiru Bafarawa, members of a syndicate sponsoring terrorism, is false. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

The post which quoted News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as the source of the story was posted on Facebook and other platforms.

It claimed that Mamu made the revelation during his interrogation by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

NAN disowns story

A fact-check report by Daily Trust indicates that a Senior Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the story did not emanate from the agency.

The report added that a double check on NAN’s platform also showed that it was not posted there.

What DSS said about outcome of Mamu's probe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, only said the outcome of investigation it carried out on Tukur Mamu was mind-boggling.

He did not disclose any names as claimed in the Facebook post.

The report by Daily Trust confirmed that the claim that Tukur Mamu mentioned former NSA, Gen. Aliyu Gusau and ex-governor, Alh. Attahiru Bafarawa as sponsors of terrorism was false.

Tukur Mamu's arrest by DSS

Mamu was recently arrested in Cairo, Egypt in company with some of his family members on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

He was subsequently brought back to Nigeria to answer questions bordering on his alleged involvement in banditry and terrorism activities.

DSS gets court order to detain Tukur Mamu for longer days

Meanwhile, the DSS on Tuesday, September 13, secured a court order granting its prayer to detain Mamu who is also the publisher of Desert Herald.

Mamu served as a negotiator between terrorists and the families of those abducted on Monday, March 28, on board the Kaduna-bound train.

In its ruling on Tuesday, September 13, Justice Nkeonye Maha, of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja approved that SSS can detain Mamu for 60 days.

