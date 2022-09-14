If Pastor Enoch Adeboye is materialistic, maybe he would have been in prison in the United States (US)

The leading pastor of the RCCG said an investigation was carried out by US authorities into the purchase of jets in the country after the 9/11 bombing

Adeboye said before this, he just rejected an offer by some rich church members to buy him a jet

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has disclosed how he was almost implicated in the 9/11 attack by some terrorists in the United States (US) back in 2001.

Adeboye said the incident happened when the US authorities started carrying out investigations into those who could possibly be involved in the attack, PM News reports.

Adeboye said he wanted to build churches, not own a jet (Photo: @PastorEAAdeboye)

Source: Twitter

The man of God said the investigators came across a phone conversation where some persons attempted to buy him a jet through American Airlines but that the move was dropped upon his request.

He went down memory lane to explain that some very rich members of the RCCG many years tried to buy him a jet through one of his sons.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adeboye said he had to stop the billionaires (as he called them) and opted that he would rather build churches than buy jets.

He said:

“At a stage in RCCG’s history, some of the members here met and decided they will buy me a jet. I’m talking of decades ago; not today. I had to stop them because I heard about their plan. They were already contacting one of my children who works with American Airline in America.

“How do we get a very nice well used jet for our pastor?” I had to stop them; said, “Ah! buying a jet is one thing; maintaining it is another thing. That right now, I need money to build Churches; not a jet.

“In case you don’t believe me, well, there’s evidence. When 9/11 happened, and America was trying to find out who and who could be connected with bombing their something, they saw a record. You know, every telephone call you make to America is recorded.

“In case you don’t know, know it now. They saw in their database that there was a time some people in Nigeria were trying to buy a jet from American Airlines. So they sent their operatives to go and pick up my son there.

“To find out what happened to that project. Then they discovered it is a pastor they wanted to buy it for. And they felt a pastor is not going to be a bomber. That’s you! That’s where you are!”

Use your private jets to evacuate students in Ukraine: Uche Maduagwu charges Adeboye, Oyedepo, stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Uche Maduagwu publicly called on clergymen, Adeboye and David Oyedepo, to come to the aid of stranded Nigerian students.

Maduagwu in a post shared on his Instagram page begged the men of God to send their private jets to Ukraine and evacuate students who are still stranded in the country.

He wrote:

"Dear Pastor Adeboye, Jesus would be so happy if you will use your multimillion-dollar private jet to help evacuate thousands of stranded Naija students from Ukraine. That will be the best BIRTHDAY Thanksgiving to God."

Source: Legit.ng