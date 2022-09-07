Tukur Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher and lead negotiator in the release of hostages that were kidnapped by terrorists during the Abuja Kaduna train attack, has been arrested

Mamu, who is also the spokesperson for the popular Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, was reportedly arrested alongside his family in Cairo, the Egyptian capital

A search has shown that Mamu was involved in the negotiation and released of about 25 of the victims held hostage by the terrorists

One of his latest negotiations is the release of 5 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack on Tuesday, August 2.

The names of the victims included:

Professor Mustapha Umar Imam Akibu Lawal Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu Sidi Aminu Sharif

Tukur Mamu was also a lead negotiator in the release of 7 hostages, including an 18-month-old baby.

On Sunday, July 10, Mamu confirmed the release of the hostages in Kaduna and released their photographs and identity to journalists, which included a 60-year-old sick woman and a family of 6.

List of hostages released on July 10:

Aisha Hassan, the 60 years old woman Abubakar Idris Garba Maryama Garba (wife) Ibrahim Garba (son) Fatima Garba (Daughter) Imran Garba (Son) One-year-old Zainab Garba

On Saturday, June 11, Tukur announced the release of 11 train passengers, including 6 females and 5 males, by the terrorists' den.

Below are their names:

Jessy John Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba) Rashida Yusuf Busari Hannah Ajewole Amina Jibril Najib Mohammed Daiharu Gaius Gambo Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy (Name not mentioned) Danjuma Sa’idu

There are allegations that the publisher is acting more on the terrorists’ side rather than in the interest of Nigeria.

He had repeatedly rejected the allegations on several occasions.

While speaking to journalists, Mamu insinuated that the FG was trying to detain him in another country, but he is being repatriated back to Nigeria

