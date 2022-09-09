The call has been made for Nigeria to immortalise Queen Elizabeth, the British aged monarch who died on Thursday, Friday 8

According to Adamu Garba II, the federal government should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka after the queen

The former presidential aspirant said the new name of the school should be Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.

The call came from a former presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Adamu Garba, on Friday, September 9.

Garba said he would have honoured the late monarch with a three-day national mourning if he were the president (Photo: @adamugarba)

Garba, in a tweet apparently addressed to the federal government on Friday, said UNN should be renamed Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.

The former presidential aspirant noted that this will be one of the ways to immortalise the late monarch.

Speaking further, Garba said if he were the president, he would have declared three-day national mourning in honour of England's longest-reigning queen.

“In order to immortalized Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria.

“If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare 3 days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England.”

“Nigeria’s modern history is nothing without you”: Buhari pays tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had joined other world leaders and prominent people in the society to pay tribute and eulogise the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8.

President Buhari in a statement issued late at night on Thursday by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu said:

“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss."

