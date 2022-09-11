The kidnapping business, a booming one, has continued to pose a threat to the safety and survival of travellers on Nigerian highways on a daily basis

Interestingly, even after payment of ransom by victims' families, they are also held hostage by the abductors of their loved ones too, a move turned into a recent trend to make more cash

In a new development, a pregnant woman who just delivered a baby is still being held hostage, a few weeks after delivery as the husband disclosed medical attention has not been given to the mother and child

A heavily pregnant woman who was abducted from Mando in Kaduna in July has been delivered of a child in captivity.

The victim, who went to visit her ailing mother on the day bandits struck, was abducted alongside two of her sisters.

The family of a woman in Kaduna who gave birth in captivity has sought help from the federal and Kaduna state government. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The victim's husband reacts to the situation

In an interview with Daily Trust, the victim’s husband, Mohammed Alabi, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My wife gave birth at the kidnappers’ camp on 2nd August, 2022 and since then, both mother and child have not received any medical care and to make matter worse, we learnt they were being maltreated and flogged. We are all dying emotionally and physically, that is why we are appealing to whoever God will use to secure their release to please help us free them.”

The victims' father narrates a sad ordeal

Recounting the family’s ordeal, the father of the victims, Malam AbdulWahab Yusuf, disclosed that the bandits broke into their Mando home around 1:05 am the day of the attack.

“My two daughters used to take care of their mother who is sick, but unfortunately, that day their elder sister, who is pregnant came from her husband’s house to look after her mother when the bandits broke into the house and kidnapped my three daughters.”

“They asked initially asked for N140 million, but now they have reduced the ransom to N50 million. The family has been adversely affected by the trauma.”

The family called on FG for assistance

He appealed to the Federal and Kaduna state governments, charity organisations, philanthropists and well-spirited individuals to assist the family in securing the release of their loved ones.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the sad development.

Fatima Jimoh prayed

" God we need ur intervention."

Mercy Nwachukwu stated

"Shame to the heartless leaders of this entity called Nigeria."

Amos Benedict Chibuike Onoyima opined

"The most heartless set of humans have surrounded Nigeria."

Osaretin Ogbebor said

"What a shame. In a nation with leaders."

Ochugudu John Eneji prayed

"God will surely judge all the enemies of our dear country Nigeria."

Harmony Kosisochukwu Ada also prayed

"May Almighty God intervene in this situation Amen."

Patrick Onwochei stated

"It beats my imagination for anyone to campaign as an APC candidate but more shocking for any sane person to want to vote for them."

Maxwell Makama urged and prayed

"God will not forgive anyone voting for Apc in 2023,for the sake of innocent people in Nigeria,God will deliver us."

Joseph Ameh pleaded

"The situation is worry same for the sake of the new baby it is the only thing bubu can do before leaving please."

Train Attack: How FG negotiated with terrorists, got duped, Buhari's aide reveals

President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu, in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, opened up on some antecedents involved in the release of some of the hostages during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Mr. Shehu revealed that negotiations and an agreement were struck between the federal government and the terrorists to release the hostages.

Mr. Shehu said the federal government met its own side of the bargain but the terrorist failed to release the hostages as promised.

Source: Legit.ng