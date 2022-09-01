The Nigerian Army continues to face accusations of indiscriminate killings by its soldiers across the country

In Imo, residents of a community say soldiers killed two labourers and a trader and tagged them as separatists

Youths in the community have reportedly fled the area for fear of being killed by the rampaging soldiers

Orsu - A report by Premium Times reveals that three persons were killed on Tuesday, August 30 when troops of the Nigerian Army invaded Orsu-Ihiteukwa, a community in Orsu local government area of Imo state.

According to the report, troops operating in armoured vehicles opened fire on residents.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has not made any official statement on the recent incident. Photo credit: Hope New Media

A resident of the community, Chidi Ibekaeme, said the soldiers have been attacking the community since September, 2021.

He said the troops carried out the attacks under the guise of launching an onslaught against suspected members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said during the latest attack, two of the victims identified as, Ugochukwu Obianeli and Nonso, were killed while they were molding cement blocks in the community.

One other victim, a yet-to-be-identified elderly man, was shot on his legs by the troops at a market, according to sources from the community.

Ibekaeme said Obianeli is his brother-in-law, whose new wife gave birth in eight months ago.

His words:

“The unfortunate thing is that whenever they come (to attack ESN members), they normally kill innocent people who are in their various houses. We have been going through a lot in my community.”

Army says those killed are IPOB members

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, the Nigerian Army said the duo killed during the operation were IPOB/ESN members.

The army stated:

“The troops encountered the dissidents while carrying out a raid operation around the general area of Orsu Ihitte Ukwa and Ihitte Nansa.”

