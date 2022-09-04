Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina is the latest grandpa in town and he has shared his profound joy

The president of Africa Development Bank shared cute photos of his grandson dressed in white shirt and bow-tie

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Adesina as netizens asked God to bless the little one

A new member has been added to the family of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the president of Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

The AfDB boss became a grandparent for the 4th time. An excited Adesina shared the goodnews on his Twitter handle.

Akinwunmi Adesina and his wife, Grace, are excited to be becomes grandparents for 4th time. Photo credit: @akin_adesina

Sharing photos of the new baby, he tweeted:

"God’s incredible blessing and joy for Grace and I to be grandparents a 4th time!! A bow-tie deal signed with our grandson!"

The former minister of agriculture and his grandson wore matching outfits. They both sported white shirts with bow tie.

Adesina and his wife grace both held the sleeping baby in their arms with huge smiles on their faces as they posed for the camera.

Nigerians send congratulatory messages to Akinwunmi Adesina

Friends and wel-wishers have joined the AfDB president to celebrate the birth of his grandson.

Amina Dyeris Sijuwade @AminaDyeris commented:

"Congratulations sir. Your ever present smile is enough to encourage so many in this challenging times. May the bow tied young man make his parents and grandparents proud."

Joseph @AMASIKE wrote:

"Awwwwww... Congratulations Grandpa. May God continue to bless and keep your grand children and your children and you and your dear wife. In Jesus Name."

Abidemi Adeloye @biddykay stated:

"Congratulations to you both and the parents. God bless your grandson."

Ann Mureithi @muguremureithi commented:

"Congratulations Dr & Mrs Adesina You are blessed! God continue to bless you and your entire family."

Shehu Sani warns Adesina against joining presidential race

Reports made the round in May that AFDB president Akinwumi Adesina joined the 2023 presidential race.

A coalition of 28 groups led by Mohammed Saleh of the One Nigeria Group reportedly obtained the N100million All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination and expression forms for the former minister of agriculture.

Reacting to the news, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, warned the president of the AfDB boss against joining the 2023 presidential race.

He stated:

"Akinwumi Adesina should not deceive himself nor allow others to deceive him. Remain in that AFDB and ignore that lottery ticket."

