The PDP in Ogun state has lost one of its prominent members, Professor Olufemi Bamgbose, to the PRP ahead of 2023

Professor Bamgbose's defection was announced by the PDP chairman in the state, Samson Ogunsanya, on Saturday, August 28

The former PDP chieftain also revealed why he joined the PRP as he picked his new party's governorship ticket

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Professor Olufemi Bamgbose, an aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun state, has dumped the party and got the People’s Redemption Party governorship ticket in the state.

Bamgbose's defection was announced on Saturday, August 28, in Abeokuta, by the chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun state, Samson Ogunsanya, The Punch reported.

PDP has lost another prominent member under the watch of its current national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. Photo credit: Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Ogunsanya disclosed this during a press briefing held to unveil Bamgbose as the PRP governorship candidate in the state.

Why Bamgbose was given PRP's governorship ticket - Ogunsanya

The PRP chairman said the party preferred the choice of Bamgbose because of his good record and decided to field him as the party’s flagbearer.

“We have positioned Professor Olufemi Bamgbose to win the election. He has a good record. He has all it takes, he will deliver," he said.

2023: Why I left PDP for PRP

Speaking on why he dumped the PDP for the PRP, Bamgbose lamented that he was frustrated from the party.

Bamgbose said while he was in the PDP, he conceded his governorship aspiration for the governorship candidate of the party, Oladipupo Adebutu, and obtained the Senatorial ticket from Ogun West.

He said he won the primaries, but had his name substituted by the party leaders in the state.

According to him, the incident occurred after the PDP had collected huge amount of money from him to obtain the Senatorial form.

He added that, after the incident, the leadership of the PDP wrote him a letter of apology, promising to compensate him, but reneged in its promise.

Bamgbose described the PDP in Ogun as a corrupt and unjust party.

He further stated that the acrimony and disunity in the PDP made him dump the party for his current party, the PRP, which he described as more credible and reliable.

However, the media aide to Adebutu, Afolabi Orekoya, faulted the claim by Bamgbose, saying he willingly withdrew his ambition.

