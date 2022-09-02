The N6 trillion fuel subsidy payment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been faulted

The comptroller general of Nigerian Customs Services, Hameed Ali said that the 98 million litres of fuel daily consumption rate in Nigeria cannot be substantiated scientifically

According to Ali, excess fuel released daily for consumption finds its way out of the country to the benefit of a few individuals

Hameed Ali, the comptroller general of Nigerian Customs Services, has faulted the planned payment of N6 trillion as a subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the 2022 fiscal year by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

Tribune reports that Ali said this while defending the NCS presentation on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP) at the National Assembly on Thursday, September 1.

At the presentation chaired by Honourable James Faleke, the NCS CG warned that the 98 million litres of fuel daily consumption rate in Nigeria allegedly being claimed cannot be substantiated scientifically.

He also warned that over 38 million litres of fuel released daily in excess of actual consumption into the Nigerian market finds their way out of the country.

His words:

“The over N11 trillion we are going to take as debt, more than half of it is going for subsidy. The issue is not about smuggling of petroleum products. I have always argue this with NNPC.

“If we are consuming 60 million litres of PMS per day by their own computation, why would you allow the release of 98 million litres per day? If you know this is our consumption, why would you allow that release?

“Scientifically, you cannot tell me that if I fill my tank today, tomorrow, I will fill the same tank with the same quantity of fuel. If I am operating a fuel station today and I go to Minna depot, lift petrol and take it to Kaduna, I may get to Kaduna in the evening and offload that fuel.

“There is no way I would have sold off that petrol immediately to warrant another load."

