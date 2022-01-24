Timipre Sylva says President Buhari is not in support of the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit

The minister of state for petroleum made this known recently amid speculations surrounding the subsidy removal

Sylva explained that the president’s position in opposing fuel subsidy was based on its effect on citizens at the bottom of the pyramid

Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has reacted to reports of President Muhammadu Buhari removing the subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol.

Sylva during this week’s edition of Channels Television’s Newsnight revealed that Buhari is not in support of the removal of subsidy on petrol at this time.

Timipre Sylva has distanced President Muhammadu Buhari from the speculations surrounding the removal of fuel subsidy. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

According to him, the complete removal of subsidy is not on the federal government's plate, saying they plan to complete consultations before coming out with a clear policy direction on the matter.

The minister went on to note that Buhari’s position in opposing fuel subsidy was hinged on its effect on Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid.

Senate President reveals Buhari's stance on removal of petrol subsidy

Recall that Senate President Ahmed Lawan said Buhari did not direct anyone in his administration to implement the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Lawan said this after meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, January 18.

The Senate president said he told President Buhari about the feelings and concerns of his constituents on critical issues, including the proposed removal of subsidy.

Remove fuel subsidy, rejig economy before 2023

In a related development, a religious group, Nigeria Christian Forum, (NCF), a coalition of Protestants and Catholic faithful have declared their support for the plans of the federal government to begin fuel subsidy removal.

According to the group, the initiative is one step the federal government must be courageous to take to salvage the nation from total collapse.

The NCF said there are indicators that are strong enough to show that, if the fuel subsidy which guzzles a whopping sum of N250 billion monthly was not removed now, Nigeria would have allowed itself affliction that would continue to have a devastating effect on its economy.

