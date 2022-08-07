A notorious Boko Haram leader, Alhaji Modu, popularly known as Bem Bem, has been reportedly killed

Modu was killed alongside 27 other terrorists by troops of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Hadin Kai, on Wednesday, August 3

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, made this known, adding that Modu was a popular drug baron who rose to become a Boko Haram Kingpin

Gwoza LGA, Borno state - Troops of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Hadin Kai, have reportedly killed Alhaji Modu, a “notorious leader” of Boko Haram.

TheCable reported that Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, said Modu, popularly known as Bem Bem, was killed alongside 27 other Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

Troops of the Air Task Force killed a notorious Boko Haram leader, Alhaji Modu, and 27 other terrorists in Borno state. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

He said Modu was killed on Wednesday, August 3, in military airstrikes in Mandara mountain, Gwoza LGA of Borno.

Makama cited anonymous sources as saying that the operation followed credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP fighters were converging in large numbers with the intention to conduct attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“Bem Bem was a popular drug baron who rose from an armed robber to Boko Haram Kingpin. He took part in the displacement of Bama town in 2014, and the killing of hundreds of people before declaring it as its caliphate."

He added that Modu had been hiding in caves in the Mandara mountain from where he coordinated attacks in Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

Trouble in terrorists' camp as military troops launch massive attacks, kill 42, many surrender

In another related report, troops of the Nigerian military have successfully killed 42 members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP groups.

The terrorists were killed in the various massive onslaughts on their camps by troops of the Nigerian Military under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

Speaking at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, the director of Defence Media Operation, Major General Benard Onyeuko said that the terrorists were killed within the past two weeks in the northeast region of the country.

Source: Legit.ng