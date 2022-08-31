The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) is about to organise the biggest show in Africa in Abuja come November

BON, the organiser of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), has invited radio and television stations to submit entries for 13 award categories

According to BON's chairman, John Ugbe, who made the announcement in Lagos on Tuesday, August 30, the audience will decide the winners to show transparency

Lagos - The organisers of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), on Tuesday, August 30, threw open an invitation for entries for 13 award categories each in radio and television.

In the invitation, BON noted that the competition will be supervised by a seven-member panel.

It added that the panel will be in charge of screening entries with the aim of creating a shortlist for each of the award categories, Vanguard reports.

BON's boss said the award ceremony will be the biggest in Africa

Members of the panels are top personalities in the broadcasting industry, stakeholders, and representatives of regulatory agencies.

They are Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); ace broadcasters, Deborah Omowunmi Odutayo and Aro Leonard.

Others are Mallam Bello Sule, the organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes (NIFETEP); Lady Susan Ngozi Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Mr. Kayode Qosim Olowu, representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Mrs. Stella Erhunmwunsee of the NBC.

Announcing the composition of the panel in Lagos on Tuesday, BON's chairman, John Ugbe, said the judges are putting their reputation and pedigree on the line to ensure that the award process is credible.

Ugbe disclosed that the aim of TNBA is to celebrate excellence in the broadcasting profession.

Moreover, the organisation's boss stated that the award ceremony will be the biggest show in Africa.

His words:

"With all the training we provide and investment we make in broadcasting, we've found out that the best motivation is becoming the best at what you do. That's a key driver for coming up with this credible awards ceremony that rewards the best from a professional perspective.

"We are also extending this to the audience who would decide the best in each category with their votes.

"This award will celebrate the very best in broadcasting across the country. We believe this will encourage practitioners to put their best and energy into their works.

"It's going to be the biggest award show in Africa, as it will broadcast live on all BON member stations. We, therefore, seek the support of sponsors, as we will do this to the highest level of professionalism and excellence.

“We have the experience and expertise to put together an award that others will learn from."

Ugbe also revealed that entries for the awards will begin on Thursday, September 1, and will stretch for three weeks., and that the awards ceremony is slated for November in Abuja.

Court stops Buhari, NBC from dealing with 53 broadcast stations

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos had restrained President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking 53 broadcast stations’ licenses.

The court also stopped the government from shutting down the stations over their alleged failure to renew their licenses.

An interim injunction was issued by Justice Akintayo Aluko (Court 8) today, August 29, after listening to the argument on motion exparte by the socio-economic rights and accountability projects (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editor (NGE).

