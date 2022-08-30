Nigerian activist, Hamzat Lawal will join other world leaders as judges for the 2022 UN SDG Action Awards

Karina Gould, a minister in the government of Canada and Emma Theofelus, deputy minister of information in Namibia are part of the team

The Awards Ceremony will be held in Bonn, Germany after it officially closes at the Global Week to #Act4SDGs

FCT, Abuja - Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE) and founder of FollowTheMoney has been appointed as a judge for the 2022 United Nations (UN) SDG Action Awards.

Lawal is joining the likes of Jennifer Morgan, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action of the German Federal Government; Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, and 28 other world leaders from across the globe.

Lawal will work as a judge alongside other global leaders for the 2022 UN SDG awards. Photo credit: @HamzyCODE

Source: Twitter

Their focus is to determine winning initiatives that drive the sustainable development goals from all corners of the world.

The UN SDG Action Awards is a signature initiative of the UN SDG Action Campaign that celebrates transformative approaches and innovative solutions that mobilize, inspire and connect people to drive action towards a more sustainable future on a healthy planet.

For 2022, the campaign is focused on initiatives and individuals who are flipping the script and rethinking what progress and development look like in the world.

Legit.ng gathered that this year the awards will also celebrate changemakers that inspire and empower others through their actions.

Lawal has worked for over a decade developing innovative solutions that solve institutional problems affecting a large number of people.

In 2019, his FollowTheMoney initiative emerged winner of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Mobilizer Award.

Speaking on winning the award, Lawal stated that many young people across the world are carrying out remarkable projects that are geared towards nation building but very little is done in communicating the impact to a global audience.

Lawal will be joining world leaders, grassroots activists, civil society mobilizers, government representatives, advocates and impact-driven business champions to select initiatives that tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the most vulnerable and marginalized people globally.

Hamzat Lawal appointed EPLF technical advisory member

Recall that Lawal was recently appointed a technical advisory council member for the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF).

The EPLF is an initiative geared towards empowering young Nigerians for political leadership at the local, regional, and national levels with a view to improving the quality of Nigeria’s leadership pool and the impact of its developmental interventions.

The program aims to tackle deep-rooted leadership problems faced in the country by exposing Fellows to the critical knowledge required for them to play in Nigeria’s political arena and thrive while at it.

Hamzat Lawal appointed as Israeli Honourary Ambassador

Recall that in December 2021, the Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria appointed Lawal as an honourary ambassador for the Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (i-FAIR) initiative.

Israeli ambassador, Mr. Yotam Kreiman, announced Lawal’s ambassadorship at the opening of the new phase of the accelerator program on Wednesday, December 8.

The initiative empowered participants with resources, materials, expertise, and mentoring at an ultramodern Innovation/Fabrication Center (Innov8 Hub).

Source: Legit.ng