President Muhammadu Buhari and NBC have been asked to put on hold the decision to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations over failure to renew their licences

The court also stopped Buhari's administration from shutting the broadcast stations even when they did not renew their licenses as when due

Justice Akintayo Aluko of Court 8 gave an interim order on Monday, August 29, after hearing the arguments on motion exparte by SERAP and NGE

Ikeja, Lagos - A federal high court in Lagos has restrained President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking 53 broadcast stations’ licenses.

Vanguard reported that the court also stopped the government from shutting down the stations over their alleged failure to renew their licenses.

Court restrains Buhari, NBC from shutting down 53 stations Photo Credit: UGC

Source: UGC

An interim injunction was issued by Justice Akintayo Aluko (Court 8) today, August 29, after listening to the argument on motion exparte by the socio-economic rights and accountability projects (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editor (NGE).

Last week, SERAP and NGE files a lawsuit against Buhari and NBC, praying the court for:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“a declaration that section 10(a) of the Third Schedule to the NBC Act used by NBC to threaten to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression.”

In the suit, SERAP and NGE had asked the court for:

“an order of interim injunction restraining Buhari and NBC, their agents from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country and shutting their down operations, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneously in this suit.”

The suit is adjourned to September 8 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

FG backtracks, announces suspension of shutdown of broadcast stations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the shutdown of some broadcast stations across Nigeria over the failure to renew their broadcasting licences.

On Friday, August 19, NBC issued a shutdown notice to the licensees, including DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM and others that are indebted to the commission.

However, a statement signed by the NBC's director-general, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the commission would be reneging on its initial declaration.

Source: Legit.ng