For operating a deliverance centre through the use of its private facility, a Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry pastor has landed into trouble

The leadership of the church has ordered an investigation simply because the pastor used his private facility to operate deliverance centres as against the church's practice

Meanwhile, the church's director of administration confirmed this development through a statement, noting further actions against the pastor would be taken

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry has condemned the practice of one of its pastors in Okija, Anambra state.

The Punch reports that the man of God landed into a deep mess for allegedly using his private facility to detain and hold people hostage under the guise of deliverance ministration.

MFM sanctioned pastor in Anambra state for operating deliverance centres. Photo credit: Mountain Of Fire and Miracle Ministries Canberra

Source: Facebook

The church takes further actions

The director of administration, MFM, Akin Olawale, in a statement on Wednesday, August 24, disclosed that the church leadership has directed the said pastor to shut down the illegal facility and report to the headquarters for further actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olawale added that they are currently in touch with enforcement agencies and family members of those concerned to ensure that issues are properly addressed and justice served accordingly.

He said:

“It came to the notice of the leadership of the MFM on Tuesday (August 23, 2022) that a place in Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was allegedly being used to detain, chain and hold people hostage against their will in the guise of conducting deliverance.

“We got the information with a rude shock as that is completely alien to our practice all over the world. Although the alleged pastor is one of our pastors, the said facility is a private property of the pastor and his activities of conducting such kind of deliverance are neither with the knowledge nor approval of the church leadership.

“In his response to our preliminary investigation, the pastor claims the respective candidates who were being brought to him for prayer against mental ailment and drug addiction usually have their guardians to sign an undertaking for them.”

'Don't rig to lead, don't take church, Christians for granted', pastor issues stern warning to politicians

Nigerian politicians have been warned against working against the will of the people before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

This call was made by the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Enenche, leaders who have taken the church and Christians for granted will soon know between them and God who owns the land.

Heart gold! Muslims celebrate as MFM pastor renovates 60-year-old mosque in Osun

It was a joyful gathering of Muslim leaders in the quiet city of Ikire, in the Irewole local government area of Osun state on Friday, July 16, as a sixty-year-old Alatise mosque located at Popo junction of the town renovated by a pastor was commissioned for use.

It was a joyful gathering of Muslim leaders in the quiet city of Ikire, in the Irewole local government area of Osun state on Friday, July 16, as a sixty-year-old Alatise mosque located at Popo junction of the town renovated by a pastor was commissioned for use.

Speaking at the event, the chief Imam of Ikire land, Alhaji Yunus commended Oluwaseun Basil Alabi for being such a special human being who has chosen to promote religious harmony with such a kind gesture of renovating a mosque to a modern status, even when he professes Christianity as a faith.

Source: Legit.ng