No fewer than 22 states of the federation including the nation's capital, Abuja have been affected by a destructive flood

The presidency in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr. Garba said at least 115 death have been recorded

Over 75, 000 persons have been rendered homeless and displaced as a result of flood across these states

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has announced that at least 115 persons have died through destructive floods since January 2022.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, flood victims have increased to over 74 thousand during this period across 22 states of the federation including the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The spokesperson to the presidency, Mr. Garba Shehu on Tuesday, August 30 reeled out the statistics of flood victims across the federation via a statement. Photo: Garba Shehu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that 73,379 persons have been displaced through destructive floods, 115 people dead, and 277 others have been injured in the process.

The statistics are said to have been gathered by government ministries, departments, and agencies.

Spokesperson to the presidency, Mr. Garba Shehu via a statement issued on Tuesday, August 30 revealed that no fewer than 37, 633 houses have been damaged and destroyed by heavy rainfall.

Below are the 22 states affected by flood

1. Lagos

2. Yobe

3. Borno

4. Taraba

5. Adamawa

6. Edo

7. Delta

8. Kogi

9. Niger

10. Plateau

11. Benue

12. Ebonyi

13. Anambra

14. Bauchi

15. Gombe

16. Kano

17. Jigawa

18. Zamfara

19. Kebbi

20. Sokoto

21. Imo

22. Abia States

23. Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

According to Mr. Shehu, he stated that President Muhammadu Buhari sympathizes with affected families and promised to ensure adequate assistance are rendered to affected persons, home, and communities.

Similarly, the president also stated that preventive measures and a proactive approach will be implored to monitor the situation and any imminent natural disaster.

The president also urged residents of affected areas to adhere to the guidelines and preventive instructions issued by government agencies so as to avoid self-inflicted harm or disaster to their environment.

