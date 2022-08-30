Colgate Pioneers Preventive Oral Care in Nigeria with 'My Tooth Doc'

As part of its effort to improve oral health for every Nigerian, Colgate, the world leading oral care company, has launched a free-of-cost mobile dental consultancy service via WhatsApp platform called “My Tooth Doc” for the benefit of the teeming Nigerian populace.

According to a research census, there are only four thousand dentists in Nigeria for a population of over two hundred and ten million, depicting a sharp discrepancy in the accessibility to preventive Oral care.

Colgate “My Tooth Doc” is an Artificial intelligence oral care solution designed to operate on WhatsApp messenger, it is the first and only platform developed by any oral care brand in the world. It offers Nigerians the opportunity to get a FREE oral health check and gives treatment recommendations in the comfort of their space.

The platform prompts users to follow the four -step process below:

Stage 1: Enter basic user information by simple interaction on WhatsApp.

Stage 2: Get oral care tips to prevent the most common problems.

Step 3: This is the most crucial stage which solves 70% of the problems with the technology. Here, clear pictures of the upper, lower, inside parts of the teeth would have to be submitted after which an oral health report will be shared within a minute.

Users can also request a detailed diagnosis from an actual dentist for free.

