The United States has invited eligible Nigerians and others from across the world to apply for its employment-based immigrant visas.

In a statement posted on its website, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated that 140,000 immigrant visas are set aside annually for skilled workers who seek to immigrate based on their job skills.

The United States invites eligible persons to apply for employment-based immigrant visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that applicants who are selected for the special visa programme are allowed to relocate to the US with their spouses and children.

"We are prioritizing efforts to ensure we use as many available employment-based visas (PDF, 1015.37 KB) as possible this fiscal year.

"We urge anyone who may be eligible for an employment-based adjustment of status to file their adjustment of status application, accompanied by a valid Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, as soon as possible," the statement read.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The US said 65,000 immigrant visa allotments remained unused at the end of 2021, and as such, it has taken steps to avoid a repeat.

Employment-based visas: Five categories eligible

The five categories eligible for the visa include persons of extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics and “members of the professions holding advanced degrees”.

Others are special immigrants and business investors who can “invest $1.8 million or $900,000” in the US.

“Permanent worker visa preference categories: This preference is reserved for persons of extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics; outstanding professors or researchers; and multinational executives and managers.

“This preference is reserved for persons who are members of the professions holding advanced degrees or for persons with exceptional ability in the arts, sciences, or business.

“This preference is reserved for professionals, skilled workers, and other workers.

“This preference is reserved for ‘special immigrants,’ which includes certain religious workers, employees of U.S. foreign service posts, retired employees of international organizations, noncitizen minors who are wards of courts in the United States, and other classes of noncitizens.

“This preference is reserved for business investors who invest $1.8 million or $900,000 (if the investment is made in a targeted employment area) in a new commercial enterprise that employs at least 10 full-time U.S. workers," the statement added.

Details on how to apply for the employment-based immigrant visa are available on the website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Nigerian lady shares how Holy Spirit helped her get US Visa

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, Gift Iyioku, has stirred reactions on social media platform Twitter after she narrated her miraculous US visa and university admission success story.

The lady with the handle @TheGermanGift stated that it happened in November 2020 to her and her best friend named Kemi.

The 24-year-old lady who is an international student after getting admission into Stanford University, US said some days before her the visa interview, she had a dream wherein the Holy Spirit showed her the questions to be asked during the interview.

Source: Legit.ng