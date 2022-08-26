The police command in Lagos state on Friday, August 26, announced the arrest of two suspected fake soldiers

Lagos, Nigeria - The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected fake soldiers in the state, according to a statement released on Friday, August 26, by the command's spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin.

One of the suspects, 39-year-old Oluwatosin Gabriel, was apprehended during the enforcement of the total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected fake soldiers in the state. Photo credit: @LagosPoliceNG

Hundeyin stated that an investigation by the detectives led to the arrest of the second suspect, Nurudeen Agboola, 35, who allegedly is a supplier of military uniforms.

Items recovered from fake soldier

The police spokesman disclosed that ttems recovered from the fake soldier and his supplier included four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accoutrements, and charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of an investigation,” he said.

According to the police spokesman, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, commended the detectives for a good job.

Alabi also asked the officers and men of the command to redouble their efforts to sustain the safety and security of the state.

Yobe: Two soldiers arrested for killing Islamic cleric, stealing his car

In another report, the Yobe state police command has arrested two soldiers in connection to killing of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami who was murdered on Friday, August 19 around 9pm while on his way to Gashua from Kano.

Multiple local sources alleged that the cleric was killed by the soldiers after giving them a lift from Nguru military checkpoint to Jaji-maji, a nearby community under Karasuwa local government area of Yobe state.

The sources said he was shot dead while his car, a red Honda Accord, which was taken away by the soldiers before they were apprehended by the police.

