The military authorities have refused to court-martial 10 soldiers the police indicted for masterminding the escape of a kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, popularly known as Wadume.

Wadume was assisted in escaping from the Intelligence Response Team’s custody by soldiers attached to Battalion 93. They attacked the police team conveying the kingpin to Taraba state police headquarters on August 6, 2019, The Punch reported.

How soldiers attack police team, let kidnap kingpin escape

During the attack, 3 policemen and 2 civilians were gunned down while 5 officers sustained injuries.

Wadume was later arrested at his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area in Kano state after the police special force and IRT, led by DCP Abba Kyari, launched a manhunt.

The federal high court sitting in Abuja subsequently ordered the then Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to release the officers for trial, but the military did not comply with the court order.

How court convicted Wadume

The court, however, continued with the trial on July 22, 2022, where Wadume was convicted by Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court and jailed for seven years.

Findings revealed that the soldiers were cleared of wrongdoing by the military board of enquiry that the 3 Batallion of the Nigerian Army, Takum, Taraba state set up.

Military sources revealed that the recommendation of the panel clearing the soldiers of complicity in the attack on the police and aiding the escape of the kidnap kingpin was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source said, “The 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Takum in Taraba State set up a Board of Inquiry pursuant to Section 172 and 173 of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 (amended) whereof the outcome and finding has since be forwarded to ASA( Appropriate Superior Authority).

