The palace of the Oloto of Oto Awori Kingdom, Oba Aina Kuyamiku has been invaded by some yet-to-be-identified thugs.

The Punch reports that the thugs invaded the Oba's palace located in Ijanikin area of Lagos State on Thursday, August 25.

It was gathered that while the Oba escaped lynching by the hoodlums, some of his vehicles were destroyed during the attack on the palace.

The kingdom of Oloto of Oto Awori has been invaded by some hoodlums. Photo: The Punch

Source: UGC

In addition, some shops in the area were burnt while a combined team of military and police operatives has beefed up security in the area.

However, it is still sketchy where the Oba took refuge following the attack as at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng