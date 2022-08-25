The full details of how popular Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami have been disclosed by his killers

In a full confession to the police and the media, John Gabriel a Nigerian soldier admitted allegations leveled against him

However, the police command in Yobe state disclosed that the suspect and his accomplice will be arraigned before the court of law for prosecution

John Gabriel, the suspected killer of a popular Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami has admitted to his crime, Premium Times reported.

Gabriel made his confession to journalists on Wednesday, August 24 at the Yobe state police command.

The Yobe state police command said Gabriel and his accomplice will appear before the law court for prosecution. Photo: NPF

The suspect, who is a Nigerian soldier in his confession said he was the one who killed the cleric with the motive of stealing his car.

Legit.ng gathered that the victim gave him a lift to Jaji Maji, in the Karasuwa local government of the state not knowing that Gabriel has his gun hidden inside a folded military camp bed.

Gabriel in his confession said:

“We were approaching Jaji-Maji, so I told him (the cleric) that I was hearing a sound under the vehicle and he said he was suspecting something under it and he wanted to park and check,” the soldier attached to the 241 Recce Battalion said.

“After he parked by the roadside, he checked around and I followed him. After checking, he found out that it was not what he suspected.

”Meanwhile, I had removed my rifle and fixed the magazine when he was under the vehicle. When he didn’t find anything under the vehicle, I told him to check the back tyre, he consented, and while doing so, I pointed my rifle at him and he asked me, ‘What did I do to you?” And I responded you did not do anything to me. He asked further, ‘Do you want to kill me?’ And I said, ‘No I don’t want to kill you.’ So, he kept quiet and I fired a warning shot, thinking he would be scared and run away. But he didn’t run away. However, as he made to enter his vehicle, I fired directly at him.”

Suspects to face prosecution – Police

Reacting to the development of things, the Yobe state police command said Gabriel and his accomplice, Adamu Gideon will be standing before a judge for prosecution in the law court.

Reports have that Gabriel has once been quizzed for a missing sum of N80,000 and N400,000 before he was redeployed to the checkpoint.

As an orderly to a battalion commander, Colonel GS Oyemole, Gabriel was yet again redeployed for his lack of integrity and behaviour.

A source told the newspaper that his redeployment as orderly to the colonel was due to the fact that substantial evidence could not be proven against him.

The source said:

“Ironically, the day the Commanding Officer, Mr. Oyemole handed over to a new commanding officer, Mr. Gabriel was arrested for killing the Islamic Cleric.”

