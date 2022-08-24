Convergence has been held to proffer a lasting solution to Nigeria's digital economy campaign

On Tuesday, August 23, the federal government and stakeholders in a workshop deliberated on pertinent solutions to transform Nigeria's digital economy

The workshop was organised by Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, President of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI)

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Ali Isa Pantami, the minister of communication and digital economy alongside other stakeholders in the digital economic space converged for a workshop to deliberate on developmental solutions for Nigeria’s digital economy.

The workshop was organized by the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and was staged at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday, August 23.

Minister of Digital Economy and Communications, Prof Ali lsa Ibrahim Pantami, and the DBI's President/CEO, Prof Mohammed Ajiya at the occasion. Photo: Akin Ogunlade

Source: Facebook

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the President of DBI Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, and other panelists discussed the development of digital skills and complementary capabilities in Nigeria's digital economy.

The conversation unraveled facts beyond the surface at the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) – (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) FCDO Roundtable and Technical Workshop on Building Capabilities for Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Transformation in Nigeria.

Panelists call for digital transformation with solution-based programs

The discussion further focused on identifying digital skill gaps and how the country can effectively drive capacity development, digital learning, and educational programs to realize the gains of digital transformation.

The panelists also discussed how to enhance the capabilities of stakeholders at the national level while supporting local initiatives and how to foster partnerships to access and maintain the resources required for a sustainable approach.

Some of the top dignitaries who were present at the workshop are Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Kris Camponi, First Secretary, Head of Prosperity, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), United Kingdom, and Ms. Anne-Rachel Inné, Regional Director for Africa and Liaison to United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and African Union, International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

