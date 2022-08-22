Minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami says journalism for national development is very important

According to the minister, well-investigated security stories have kept Nigeria stable in recent years

Pantami also urged stakeholders to keep working together to sustain the peace, stability and unity of the nation

FCT, Abuja - Minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has stated that responsible and investigative journalism based on facts, objectivity, fairness and balance is very important in Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday, August 22 while receiving a book written by two female Image Merchants Promotion Ltd (IMPR) staff writers, Pantami praised PRNigeria, a brand of IMPR, for setting up the news and public relations organisation in a way that emphasises journalism for development.

Pantami pose for a photo with the female authors and NITDA's DG, Abdullahi Kashifu Inuwa in his office. Photo credit: IMPR

Pantami noted that its fact-checking and well-investigated security stories are one of the factors that have kept Nigeria stable in recent years, and urged stakeholders to keep working together to sustain the peace, stability and unity of the nation.

Zeenat Sambo and Fom Gyem, both of IMPR, jointly contributed 40 articles that made the new book: 'Building a Safer Digital Economy in Nigeria: Musings of Young Female Writers.'

Pantami expressed his respect for those who can settle down to document history for the purpose of future generations.

He also said:

“While commending my sisters who authored yet another fine book, I must appreciate what your organisation is doing for us and Nigeria.

“I follow your stories very well. I see your fact-checking stories and well-researched stories about security, and this country must appreciate you for what you are doing.”

Pantami declared commitment to taking the partnership between IMPR and the ministry to higher levels, adding that as a government official, he has to be accountable to the citizens through robust engagement with the media, among others.

He recalled that a similar book titled “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria” by Inyene Ibanga was presented to him at this same time last year.

On his part, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General, Abdullahi Kashifu Inuwa hailed the authors, adding that IMPR has taken NITDA to the world with an award in Tanzania and another award nomination in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng