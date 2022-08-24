A community in Anambra state, Umuzocha, has been thrown into mourning over the sudden death of the state house of assembly majority leader, Nnamdi Okafor

Okafor was reported to have slumped and died in a bathroom in South Africa, according to one of the community leaders who spoke to journalists

However, the community expressed suspicion that his death was not ordinary as he was expected to return to Nigeria on Sunday, but his kinsmen asked him to stay back and host him

Awka, Anambra - An entire kingdom in Anambra state has been thrown into mourning over the sudden death of the state house of assembly member, Nnamdi Okafor, who, until his death, was representing Awka South 1.

The community, while mourning, said the death of their son is not ordinary, noting that he was hale and healthy before travelling to South Africa with his colleagues, The Nation reported.

Anambra community mourns Nnamdi Okafor Photo Credit: Honourable Dr. G. Nnamdi Okafor Support Page

Source: Facebook

Community vows to investigate death of Anambra lawmaker

They have vowed to dig further and ensure anyone behind his death would not be spared.

It was learned that the lawmaker did not follow his colleagues back to Nigeria on Sunday because his kinsmen asked him to stay and host him.

It was also gathered that there had been a rift between the lawmaker and some stakeholders in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

One of the leaders of APGA in Umuzocha in Awka, the village where the late Okafor also hailed from, Paulson Okeke, said his death is tragic.

Nnamdi Okafor helps less privileged, widows - community members

Okeke, while crying profusely, said the late Okafor used his position as majority leader to help the widows and the less privileged in the community.

Okeke maintained that the information that got to them was that he slumped and died in the bathroom.

One of the community leaders in Awka told journalists that the elders would not fold their hands for evil to take over good in the land.

Nnewi in shock over Nnamdi Okafor's death

A source who does not want to be mentioned said Awka had lost some illustrious sons in the last two months, and Okafor’s death was another shocker.

The source maintained that “it’s becoming too much in Awka. Nnamdi’s sudden death is not ordinary. We can’t continue to keep quiet. Something must be done “

Before his death, Okafor was the House majority leader and chairman of the house committee on health.

The lawmaker was reportedly slumped and died in South Africa on Tuesday, August 23.

