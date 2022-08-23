The Kwara police command has reacted to the recent protest by police special constabularies over alleged non-payment of salaries in the state.

The protest, which went viral online, was said to have caused serious traffic gridlock along the popular Ahmadu Bello way in Illorin, the state capital.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by its public relations officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, the command dissociated itself from the video, clarifying that those in the footage were constabularies and not policemen.

Part of the statement read:

“The Kwara state police command wishes to dissociate herself from a video already spiralling on Facebook, regarding a protest by some purported policemen over the non-payment of one year salary.

“For purposes of clarification, the characters seen in the video are police special constabularies recruited to complement the operation of community policing.

“It is important to state that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabularies is voluntary, meaning they are not on monthly remuneration like the conventional policemen.

“This much the constabularies were briefed before taking up the job, besides, the job is not a full-time job.

“The commissioner of police Kwara state, CP Assayomo psc (+) wishes to state categorically, that the police are not owing any policeman or woman any salary, nor is the police owing the special constabularies salary.”

He advised to disregard the viral video, stressing that it was designed to embarrass the police and to draw undue sympathy from the public.

He added that the men and women of the special constabulary are at liberty to honourably disengage from the service if they so wish.

Source: Legit.ng