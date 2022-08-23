A sacred offense has been committed by some suspected hoodlums who invaded the palace of Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland

The hoodlums were said to have disrupted activities at an ongoing chieftaincy installation ceremony inside the palace

Recipients of the chieftaincy titles have been urged not to fret or be dismayed as the event will commence at a later date

Oyo, Ibadan - Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland has vehemently condemned the unruly interruption of the chieftaincy installation ceremony by some suspected hoodlums, the Punch newspaper reported.

It was gathered that the invasion of the important ceremony was orchestrated by some chiefs in the community.

Oba Lekan Balogun during his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor Seyi Makinde. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

The installation ceremony of chieftains took place on Monday, August 22 when some hoodlums stormed the scene of the event and disrupted the entire process.

Legit.ng gathered that the actions of the unruly hoodlums forced the monarch to place a halt to the ceremony.

In a statement issued by his media aide Oladele Ogunsola, the monarch stated that he was disappointed about the turn of events.

He said:

“It was a sad scene, seeing miscreants storming the palace, where, accompanied by my members of council seated to perform the traditional rites throwing decorum to the wind in abeyance of the exalted and majestic positions of my members of the council.”

Olubadan promises to continue installation, but at a later date

As contained in the statement, the incident transpired some few moments after the monarch had concluded the installation of three chiefs out of 10 billed to be conferred with titles.

The monarch, however, expressed his sympathy for the individual who was supposed to be conferred titles.

He noted that investigations will be undergone in order to smoke out the individuals responsible for the incident. He noted that anyone found culpable of these offenses will be adequately punished.

The monarch further assured the individuals who were yet to be conferred titles that the exercise will continue on another scheduled day.

Amid tension, kingmakers announce Olubadan-elect

Recall that Legit.ng reported in January that the Olubadan-in-council on Wednesday, January 5 made its choice on the next OluIbadan in Oyo.

Ten of the eleven members of the council chose Dr. Lekan Balogun as the successor of the late Saliu Adetunji.

The council has also dismissed viral claims that Balogun is presently dealing with some health issues.

Source: Legit.ng