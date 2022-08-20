Governor Hope Uzodimma has gotten the backing of the Imo Coalition For Justice, Peace and Unity

The youth group stated that the Imo governor has done so well in securing the state from troublemakers

The coalition also warned opposition leaders in the state to stop activities capable of undermining the peace in the state

Owerri - The Imo Coalition For Justice, Peace and Unity on Thursday, August 18 organised a peaceful rally in Owerri, the state capital to register their support towards the shared prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodimma and against those fermenting insecurity in the state.

While addressing newsmen, the spokesman of the group, Barr. Ekeh Uzoma made it clear that they are resisting the attempts of some desperate politicians in Imo causing insecurity in some parts of the state and will stand against such politicians from progressing their evil intentions.

Members of the coalition marching to Government House, Owerri during the procession. Photo credit: ICJPR

Source: Facebook

The group called on the federal government to immediately investigate the actions of some opposition politicians against the government of Uzodimma since he assumed office as the governor.

They described the recent attacks against Governor Uzodimma as unwarranted, provocative and self seeking attention for his selfish interest ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Members of the group extended their appreciation to Governor Uzodimma, saying the infrastructural development in the state is repositioning Imo for the good of all.

The coalition was received on behalf of the governor by the Chief Of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie alongside Hon. Nze Chinasa Nwaneri (SA Special Duties) who assured that their grievances and petitions has been received.

Anyaehie said the petitions will be forwarded to the president for immediate action, even as he appreciated them for standing strong behind the government whom he described as working towards the general interest of Imolites.

Uzodimma pledges more support for youth empowerment programmes in Imo

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently promised to give more support to private-public partnerships for the empowerment of more youths in the state.

Governor Uzodimma made the promise at a youth empowerment workshop in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Wednesday, August 17.

The governor also commended the organisers of the event for identifying the need to partner with his administration in complementing their programs for training youths in various entrepreneurial skills.

2023: Yiaga Africa partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

