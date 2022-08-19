Residents of Ogun state have been warned to take precautionary health measures to avoid contracting the deadly monkeypox disease

This warning was issued following the recent confirmation of four new cases in the state

With the latest development, the number of cases in the state has risen to seven as of Friday, August 19

Ogun, Abeokuta - No fewer than four new cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in Ogun state bringing the total number of cases to seven, Daily Nigerian reported.

This development was made known on Friday, August 19 via a statement issued by the state's commissioner of health, Dr. Tomi Coker in Abeokuta.

The Ogun state government through its health commissioner Mr. Tomi Coker confirmed that the four new cases of monkeypox in the state transpired in three local governments. Photo: Guardian

As contained in the statement, the commissioner revealed two cases were discovered in Ota (Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area) while the remaining two other cases were recorded in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South respectively.

Mr. Coker said a line-listing and contact tracing have been undertaken by the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the affected areas.

He also noted that the affected victims are already placed on prescribed medications.

Health commissioner advises residents

Mr. Coker called on residents to be wary and conscious of the disease urging them to take precautionary measures by avoiding direct contact with body fluid or contacts with dead animals, persons, or any contaminated items.

While reeling out precautionary measures, Mr. Coker urged residents to imbibe the culture of washing their hands regularly with soap and water.

He, however, urged residents to remain at ease as he assured them that everything is under control and that necessary measures and approaches has been undertaken to combat the spread of the deadly disease.

US declares monkeypox a public health emergency

On the foreign scene, the United States government has declared monkeypox a public health emergency across the country.

The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18 by the United States President, Joe Biden.

As contained in several reports, the move will free up new funds, assist in data gathering and allow the deployment of additional personnel in the fight against the disease.

WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox

Similarly, the World Health Organisation has urged victims of the monkeypox virus to avoid contact with animals.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, August 17 following a series of reported cases of human-to-dog transmission.

It was gathered that last week in Paris, France a case of human-to-dog was reported in the medical journal The Lancet.

