The incessant rate of insecurity in northeast Nigeria has become a hot topic within the humanitarian space

Over 8 million persons have been reportedly declared to be in need of humanitarian intervention in northeastern Nigeria

However, a humanitarian group, Christian Aid has resorted to undergoing a humanitarian response program to help these vulnerable persons

FCT, Abuja - Emerging statistic has confirmed that an estimated 8.4 million women, men, and children are in need of humanitarian interventions in northeastern states like Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

These stats were reeled out by the Country Director of Christian Aid, Mr. Temitope Fashola during a press briefing to commemorate World Humanitarian Day in Abuja on Friday, August 19.

Christian Aid Country Director, Mr. Temitope Fashlo (middle) alongside other executive members at the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day in Abuja on Friday, August 19. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Mr. Fashola while briefing pressmen said the conflicts in the northeastern region of Nigeria have left 2.2 million persons displaced.

He stated that current statistics have also proven that 4.1 million persons are at risk of hunger with 1.7 million children constituting the entire population.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mr. Fashola said:

"About 80 percent of the people in need of humanitarian assistance across the northeast states are women and children. This is a protection crisis that disproportionally affects women and girls increased risk of violence, such as abduction, r*pe, and abuse."

Since 2015, 35 aid workers killed, 22 wounded, 28 kidnapped - Christian Aid

Legit.ng gathered that humanitarian workers have had their own fair share of challenges while on intervention missions to the northeast.

Mr. Fashola stated that humanitarian workers have over time been exposed to a lot of risks while on the field with deaths and other forms of casualties recorded while on intervention missions.

He said:

“Humanitarians in northeast Nigeria work in extremely challenging circumstances, often risking their own lives and safety to reach people in need. The security environment is volatile and unprecedented and includes threats to both humanitarian assets and personnel.

“Since 2015, 35 aid workers have been killed in northeast Nigeria, 22 wounded and 28 kidnapped. So far in 2022, 6 aid workers have been kidnapped in northeast Nigeria”

Our humanitarian activities extend to southern Nigeria - Christian Aid

When asked by our Legit.ng regional correspondent if there was an extension of humanitarian interventions in the south, Mr. Fashola said:

"First, as an organization, we cannot be everywhere. Secondly, we have actually worked in the south and we are still working in the south.

"We have done a lot of interventions on issues of flooding in Delta in the past and we still have an office in Anambra where we are still working, in Southwest we worked in the past in Ondo but we don’t necessarily have any activities in the Southwest at the moment.

"In the South East we are still working. Like I said we have an office in Anambra and we have intervened in the South-South, Delta with the flooding activities."

He, however, noted that Christian Aid's recent humanitarian response program has over 3000 households as beneficiaries.

He said affected persons are being gifted with food items, nutrition, cash, education, protection, and agricultural empowerment.

Source: Legit.ng