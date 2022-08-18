The government of Niger Republic has denied receiving donations from the Nigerian government

This is coming on the heels of confirmation from the Minster of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, confirming vehicles donation

Many Nigerians expressed shock over the news given the revenue challenges facing Nigeria

The Niger Republic has denied receiving 10 vehicles that were purportedly bought for security reasons for N1.15 billion by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Niger Republic’s Minister of Defence, Alkassoum Indatou, there were no such donations.

Indatou noted that only Zamfara State has come to the country's aid with five vehicles, the Sun Newspaper report.

Indatou, who spoke on behalf of the President of Niger Republic in denying the vehicles donation from Nigeria’s presidency, said:

"Contrary to what Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, stated, only the State of Zamfara has donated five vehicles to the Maradi region, four of which have already been received."

“The population of Zamfara who are on the border with Niger call more on the Nigerien soldiers who respond to the minute than even those of their own country."

Ministry of Finance on vehicle donation

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had recently admitted the purchase of the vehicles, saying that it was Buhari's prerogative.

The news generated a lot of negative reactions among Nigerians; however, Ahmed argued that even though Nigerians have the right to question the rationale for such donation, Buhari, who approved the purchase, also has the right to make his own assessment of situations and act accordingly.

Top five states with highest external debt

Meanwhile, with Naira going through a rough patch against the US dollar, servicing the external debts of 36 states in Nigeria has become more expensive.

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that as of December 2021 the total external debt stock of 36 subnational governments and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja stood at $4.77 billion.

As of December 2021, the states with the highest external debts were Lagos, Kaduna, Cross River, Edo, and Rivers.

