Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has always been praised for surrounding himself with core professionals

One of such professionals in the team of the vice president is his media aide and veteran journalist, Laolu Akande

Throw back photos of the presidential media aide have surfaced on social media with highlights of his achievements before his sojourn in the presidency

Aso Rock - Some old photos of Laolu Akande meeting world leaders while in service as a journalist in New York before May 2015 have surfaced.

Akande is currently the spokesperson for Vice President Osinbajo. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

In the photos shared by Goldmyne TV on Instagram, Akande was pictured with the current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) who is now his boss, Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, former US president , George W. Bush and a host of others.

Akande worked at the Gaudian, Tribune and The News magazine in the 1990s before he left the shores of the country. (The horse has been grazing on the fields for a long time).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Commending Akande for his consistency, the medium noted:

“When we ran into these pictures, what came to mind was tenacity and hardwork. The likes of Akande, represents the time-honoured virtue that hard work pays.

“Not every time is bad news about Nigeria. We appreciate men and women who have been out and then back to remain relevant in their field.”

Laolu Akande as a pastor

Legit.ng recently reported that not many know that Akande is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Akande is more known for his exploits in journalism having been an editor of a national newspaper as far back as 1997.

But, those who know him closely can attest to his love for the gospel and his consistency in dishing out life lessons even outside the pulpit.

Nigerians recall Osinbajo’s unifying role as political season thickens with divisive rhetoric

Meanwhile, as the 2023 general elections draws nearer, VP Osinbajo has cautioned against divisive rhetoric in the country.

Sharing a video when he called for national unity and social cohesion among Nigerians in 2021, Osinbajo said citizens must deepen the meaning and durability of their citizenship.

The reminder by the vice president was lauded by Nigerians who thanked the nation's bumber two citizen for his consistent role in nation-building

Source: Legit.ng