An Igbo man, Alexander Ezenagu, a professor of tax law, is the son-in-law to Kenya's president-elect, William Ruto

Ezenagu, it has been reported, is married to Ruto's oldest June, who is a Master’s degree holder in International Studies at the University of Queensland, Australia

The couple got married in May 2021 in a glamorous wedding ceremony after a small and simple engagement party

Days after the election victory of William Ruto, the president-elect of Kenya, it has been discovered that he is the father-in-law of a Nigerian lecturer, Alexander Ezenagu.

Reliable media sources have revealed that Ezenagu, a professor of tax law in the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar, got married to June Ruto, Ruto's oldest daughter back in May 2021.

The wedding took place in May 2021 (Photo: kenyans.co.ke/)

The wedding ceremony, as reported, was a glamorous one held in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

It was gathered that during the engagement ceremony, one of the negotiators who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, noted that there are a lot of ties binding the Kalenjin people of Kenya and the Igbos of Nigeria.

Ruto was said to have kept the event small, simple and family-focused, while his office as the deputy president was overshadowed by the fatherly role that day.

Ezenagu is a trade and international tax law expert and got his Ph.D. in international tax law from McGill University, Canada.

Ezenagu specialises in international tax law, domestic taxes, tax avoidance, and commercial aspects of illicit financial flows, trade, and investment advisory.

He teaches Business Associations, Construction and Infrastructure Development Law, Global Economic Law and Governance, Entrepreneurship Law, Global Legal Ethics, and Law of Taxation.

His wife, June, is a Master’s degree holder in International Studies from the University of Queensland, Australia and has a Bachelor’s degree in Diplomacy from the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi.

Ruto had been announced as the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.

The chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as the duly elected president with 7,176,141 votes.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 (50.49%) votes which surpassed the requisite 50% of the votes to clinch the top seat in the just concluded hotly contested presidential election.

