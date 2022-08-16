A youth and women development advocate, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, has advised the federal government to invest in technology in a bid to empower the youths

Mr Kingdom said the Nigerian government should learn from technology drives by Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Germany

The youth advocate also urged the federal government end the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

FCT, Abuja - Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a youth and women development advocate, has urged the federal government to invest heavily in "Technological Human Development".

Mr Kingdom, who is the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, said this as he joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the August 12th International Youth Day.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to learn from other leading countries such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Germany, who invested in technology as the world moves towards the Fourth Industrialization Revolution.

Kingdom said technology can productively engage the youths as Blockchains, Devops, SnowFlakes etc. are providing gainful employment for the youths in other parts of the World.

End ASUU strike, Kindom tells the federal government

The youth and women development advocate also urged the government to resolve the lingering five months old strike with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure students go back to their various classrooms as education is the backbone of enhancing development in every society.

He urged the youths to engage actively in building democratic processes in Nigeria, just as he appealed to them to shun violence, extremism, cultism and all socio-vices and engage more in peacebuilding and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Kingdom said the Platform for Youth and Women Development is set to embark on a door-to-door exercise.

