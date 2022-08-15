An ex-minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, has urged INEC to learn from the counting of the election results in Kenya that has entered its sixth day today

While commending the commission for the innovation of transmitting results online, Osita said INEC needs to improve in other areas because if Nigeria's situation

Chidoka urged the electoral umpire to improve on transmitting senate, house of representatives and state house of assembly results online too

Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation, has highlighted what he called “urgent lessons” that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must learn from the Kenya elections.

The ex-minister took to his Facebook page on Monday, August 15, asking Nigeria's electoral umpire to learn from the delay in the collation of Kenya’s election results which entered the sixth day today, The Punch reported.

2023: 3 Urgent Things INEC Needs to Improve On - Influential Ex-Minister Photo Credit: Osita Chidoka

Source: Facebook

Nigerians would not tolerate delay of election results as it happens in Kenya

Chidoka maintained that such development would not be welcomed in Nigeria.

According to him, “As of 6 am Nigerian time the Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission had tallied results from 253 out of 291 constituencies, Ruto is leading with 51.18% of the votes cast while Raila Odinga is at 48.14%.

He urged the commission to upload the collated results for the senate, house of representatives and state house of the assembly after collation and declaration.

Areas INEC needs to improve on before 2023

While commending the INEC for uploading results from polling units in Nigeria, the ex-corp marshal and chief executive of the federal road safety corps (FRSC) added that the commission needs to go further in the following areas:

Form EC 8B - Collation of ward results from the residential areas

Form EC 8C - Collation result of local government

“Upload the form EC 8D – state collation results as signed by party agents before proceeding to Abuja,” he added.

