The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, stirred controversy on Monday when he criticised a claim by a Twitter user that about two million people would march in Kaduna in support of Peter Obi, an opposition presidential candidate.

Mr El-Rufai’s comment on Twitter generated hundreds of mixed reactions with some in support and others castigating the Kaduna governor.

El-Rufai tweeted at 6:27 a.m. that Mr Obi would be lucky to have 200 persons participating in the support march in Kaduna.

At the time of this report, Mr El-Rufai’s comment had garnered over 1,500 retweets, almost 4,000 likes and over 2,000 comments on Twitter.

While some of his followers hailed the governor’s tweet, others described his comments as insensitive for mocking not only Mr Obi’s efforts but the sit-at-home order imposed every Monday on South-east states by the outlawed secessionist group, IPOB.

A Twitter user, @sammy_Sammy184, said the inability of the people in the south-east states to open their shops on Mondays is a clear depiction that the APC-led government in Nigeria has failed in its capacity to protect its citizens.

“Those imports who can’t open their shops on Mondays” is an own goal sir.

“You just confirmed to Nigerians that the APC led government lacks the capacity to protect every Nigerian in all parts of the country. Or how do you explain that a group threatens your citizens to submission?” Sammy wrote.

FS Yusuf, a staunch supporter of Mr Obi on the social platform, said Mr El-Rufai’s comment is a clear indication that he is threatened and unsettled by the momentum of support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

