President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 11, assured that the planned 2023 National Population and Housing Census will ensure effectiveness and more accuracy in the figures.

Speaking at the national stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census which took place at the State House, the president said that there would be the deployment of digital technology during the next census exercise.

He also assured citizens that the country could rank third largest in the world by 2050, after China and India after the process.

President Buhari has said that the next census would help the government in planning for Nigeria's development process. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

According to the president, the exercise would a reliable, credible, acceptable and successful census that is expected to help the government in planning purposes for development, especially in improving the social security programme that targets more vulnerable Nigerians.

A statement by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina confirmed that President Buhari noted that Nigeria's inability to conduct a census for the past 16 years has created an information vacuum.

Dangers of using data from the last census conducted 16 years ago

He added that the data obtained from the last census conducted in 2006 has been rendered out of date for planning purposes.

His words:

“Population is a critical factor in a nation’s efforts toward achieving sustainable development. People are both the agents and beneficiaries of the development process.

"Knowledge of the national population in terms of size, distribution and socio-economic characteristics is required for planning purposes. This, therefore, makes the conduct of the census an essential governance activity.

“With a projected population of 216,783,381, Nigeria is the sixth most populous country in the world and the most populous country on the African continent.

"Due to the rapidly growing nature of the population and large proportion of the youthful population, Nigeria is also projected to be the third most populous country in the World by the year 2050 after India and China."

Source: Legit.ng