The family and relatives of the victims of the Kaduna train attack who are still in captivity have been assured of their rescue

The assurance was handed to the relatives by President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting at the Presidential Villa

According to the president, the Federal Government could not use lethal military force to rescue those held captive because of its possible fatal outcome

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 11, met with relatives of the victims of the Monday, March 28, Kaduna-bound train attacked by some terrorists.

The president met with the relatives of the about 31 victims who are still in the terrorists' den at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

A statement by Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesperson said that President Buhari told the relatives and some of their representatives that the government has taken several actions to bring succour to the affected families and to prevent such an incident from happening again.

President Buhari has assured families of Kaduna train attack victims of his commitment to rescuing their loved ones. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Adesina in the statement also stated that the president explained to the families of the victims in captivity his reason for discarding the use of lethal military force in extracting the remaining abductees.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

‘‘I have been informed that at last count, there remain about 31 people in the hands of the kidnappers, and our determination is to work towards returning these 31 people to their families.

‘‘It is understandable that emotions typically run high, we have received several suggestions about the deployment of lethal military force in extracting those still being held in captivity.

"This option has indeed been considered and evaluated. However, the condition to guarantee a successful outcome and minimize potential collateral damage could not be assured and therefore that course of action had to be reluctantly discarded."

President Buhari further noted that his primary concern is to ensure that those in captivity get released and are returned to their various homes safely and unhurt.

He added:

‘‘I also would like to use this opportunity to say that we are cognizant of events that have unsettled our citizens in various parts of our nation and in the capital.

‘‘I would like to comfort those who were traumatized by these tragic events and pledge that our response is to protect all Nigerians wherever they are.

A representative of abducted victims pleads with Buhari

Also speaking during the meeting, one of the representatives of the victims in captivity, Sabiu Mohammed, appealed to the Federal Government to assist the families in the release of their remaining loved ones.

His words:

‘‘Please we want to see our loved ones and many have found themselves in very critical situations. We do not have the money that they (kidnappers) are demanding.

"Please, Mr President, we know you are doing your best…please, please we want to see our loved ones."

FG takes tough decision on Lagos-Kano, Ajaokuta train services after attack on passengers

The security situation across the country had led to the suspension of train services along the Lagos-Kano route and the Ajaokuta station.

This was disclosed by the managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria on Tuesday, August 2.

Okhiria confirmed that some gunmen had launched an attack on passengers leaving the Ajaokuta station on Monday, August 1, in their private cars and other vehicles.

Insecurity: Trouble for terrorists as President Buhari gives 1 major task to graduating military officers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, July 14, urged soldiers and officers of the Nigerian military to ensure that they eliminate terrorists from the face of the earth.

The president gave the directive at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna state.

While celebrating the sacrifices and successes of the Nigerian military in defending the country courageously, the president pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents ‘‘off the face of the earth.’’

Source: Legit.ng