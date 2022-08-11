The presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has promised to return Nigeria to Nigerians in 2023 when he would have been elected

Peter Obi asserted that the current drivers of the country did not know where the country is going, and there is an urgent need to take over from them

The presidential hopeful dropped the comment while speaking at the Labour Party and Coalition for Peter Obi leadership summit in Abuja on Thursday, August 11

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has thrown his opponents into jitter as he promised to return Nigeria to Nigerians.

The presidential hopeful maintained that in 2023, those who are driving the affairs of the country without adequate direction would be stopped, The Nation reported.

Peter Obi Drops Another Bombshell, Promises to stop “drivers that don’t know where we are going” Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi described them as “drivers that don’t know where we are going”, while also saying that nobody knows where they’re driving us to.

The former Anambra governor made the comment in Abuja on Thursday, August 11, at the Labour Party and Coalition for Peter Obi leadership summit.

Groups, Labour Party, hold summit for Peter Obi

The summit is a coalition of groups working for the realisation of Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.

Obi added that his primary job in 2023 is to wrestle power from the current administration and return it to the people.

He promised to provide quality leadership that the country is suffering from.

“In 2023, we will no longer allow drivers that don’t know where we are going.

We will put another driver to continue because what we have now, and what is happening in Nigeria, is that you don’t know where you are going, the driver doesn’t know where the vehicle is going, so every road leads us there,” Obi said.

Source: Legit.ng