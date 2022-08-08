The Federal Government has been urged to intervene in the non-payment of pensions by governors of the southeast region

The call was made by Anambra state's chairman of the National Union of Pensioners, Anthony Ugozor

According to Ugozor, it is important for FG to withhold federal allocations of state governors until they offset to outstanding payment of pensions in their respective states

Some pensioners resident in various states across the southeast region over the weekend called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to compel governors to pay all their outstanding pension arrears.

The Punch reports that accused the governors of the southeast region of owing their pensions for months without any plan of clearing the outstanding payments.

In a communique issued by the chairman of the Anambra state's chairman of the National Union of Pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, the aggrieved former workers in the states pleaded with the FG to withhold federal allocations of the states in the zone as an enforcement mechanism.

Punishment for southeast state governors

Ugozor recommended that any southeast governor who failed to comply with offsetting the outstanding payment of pensions to the pensioners in the region should be removed from office.

His words:

“Let the Federal Government use both the exclusive and concurrent legislative powers they have to prescribe sanctions to the erring state governors who flout constitutional provisions as enacted by the Federal Government.

“On the other hand, let us mount pressure on our NUP national headquarters to reiterate non payment of pensioners’ gratuities and other benefits due to pensioners so that we may attract prompt action from them.”

