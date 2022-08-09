The Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed the arrest of 5 suspects in connection with the Owo Catholic church killing

Akeredolu, on Tuesday, August 9, said the photographs of the suspects were forwarded to him, noting that the security forces are on the trail of others

Unknown gunmen, on June 4, attacked the church and killed many worshippers while many others sustained varying injuries

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has confirmed that the military has arrested 5 of the killers of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Odo state.

Vanguard reported that the governor confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The governor confirmed that the 5 suspects were arrested last week, and their photographs were forwarded to him. However, he added that the security operatives are on the trail of others.

“I can confirm what the CDS has said. They were arrested last week, and the photographs of the suspects were forwarded to me,” Akeredolu said.

During a media briefing, Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Iraboh, said that one of the attack's masterminds is Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza.

The military boss disclosed that Omeiza was arrested on Monday, August 1, at Eka Okehi in Kogi state during a military operation with other sisters' security outfits.

Iraboh also maintained that Omeiza is “one of the high profile ISWAP terrorists that escaped from Kuje."

