The Defence Headquarters, through Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor on Tuesday, August 8, confirmed to Nigerians that terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo have been arrested.

CDS Iraboh, during a meeting with media executives in Abuja, noted that troops who were in operation pursued the suspects and recovered some exhibits from them.

The military revealed the identities of some of the terrorists

The military chief revealed that the search for more of the terrorists who are in hiding is still on.

His words:

“As regards the Owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation and we made some arrests and we have also recovered some vital things which we are working on.

“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue as well as a number of equipment. On that day, we pursued them to the point that we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursuing them We have told you that until we get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.”

He gave some of the names of those already arrested as follows:

Momoh Ojo Abubakar Aliyu Yusuf Itokpka Auwal Ishaq Onimisi Idris Ojo Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (one of the masterminds of the attack)

Moreover, the governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the terrorists.

Governor Akeredolu stated:

“I can confirm what the CDS has said. They were arrested last week and the photographs of the suspects were forwarded to me.

“About five of them have been arrested while they’re on the trail of others.”

