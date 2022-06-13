Some traditionalists have cursed herdsmen and bandits who might want to attack Ondo kingdom in Ondo state

This is coming at the wake of the terrorists attack in Owo, headquarters of Owo local government in the state

According to the traditionalist who laid the curses in Yoruba language, the ancient town must not witness terrorists attack

Following the deadly terrorists attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, traditionalists in Ondo town has laid curses on bandits, terrorists herdsmen who might want to come to the ancient city to cause havoc.

In a video shared online, the traditionalist could be seen at one of the roundabouts in the city, cursing enemies of Ondo.

The attack on Owo has been widely condemned by Nigerians. In fact, the federal government blamed the attack on the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

According to Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, the imprint of ISWAP has been found on the scene of the attack.

However, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu rejected the federal government claim, insisting that there is no way the federal government can make such claim when the terrorists have not laid claim.

The attack on Owo has consequently affected all many aspect of social life with churches recording low turn out at services.

To forestall such terrible occurrence happening in Ondo city, the traditionalist called on the gods of the lad to kill and destroy anybody planning on harming their people.

The federal government had been called upon to ensure that it ups its game in securing Nigerians and their property at all times.

The call was made to the government by Benjamin Asogbuwa, a survivor of the Owo church attack by gunmen.

According to Asogbuwa who was hit by a bullet, Sunday mass had just ended when they started hearing gunshots outside the church building.

The attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5, had thrown the country and the world into a state of mourning.

Survivors of the attack have continued to relive their ordeal with many confused at how they are still alive after the attack.

One of the survivors of the dreadful incident said she managed to scale the fence of the church building after a bullet hit her leg.

