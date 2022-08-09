Labour party has finally cancelled its governorship primary scheduled to hold in Lagos state on Monday

The Lagos primary was expected to be between Hon. Moshood Salvador and Gbadebo Rhodes -Vivour

Meanwhile, a fresh exercise is now slated to hold on Wednesday as announced by the party’s deputy national chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Apanpa

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship Substitution Primary Election for Lagos State has been postponed to Wednesday, August 9.

This followed controversies on the delegates list raised by one of the aspirants, Moshood Salvador.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the process had started at Excel-Oriental Hotel, in Oshodi on Monday, when Mr Salvador complained that 26 of his delegates were omitted from the list.

Salvador, who defected to the party from the APC last month, is contesting for the LP ticket with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour at the party’s substitution primaries.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour also defected to the party last month from the PDP.

The Labour Party chairman in Lagos state, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, however, insists he remains the party’s governorship candidate.

Mr Awamaridi’s name is on the list of political parties governorship candidates published by INEC.

The governorship primary of the Labour Party scheduled by the Lagos State Chapter of the party could not hold

Speaking on the development, Salvador said, when he got to the venue of the primary he discovered the list of delegates had been doctored and skewed to favour his opponent.

According to him, each of the aspirants were mandated to submit 100 names of delegates, but to his surprise 26 names among the delegates name he submitted was missing from the compiled list.

Salvador therefore called for cancellation of the primary and urged the party to fix another day when a free, fair and transparent primary would be conducted.

