Lapai, Niger state - Bandits have killed Alhaji Mohammadu Kudu Lawal, a Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened while Lawal was travelling to Abuja on Sunday. He was gunned down in Saminaka village of Lapai Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State.

Another staff of the FIRS was injured in the terrorist attack.

It was learnt that Lawal, an indigene of Lafiagi in Kwara State, ran into the bandits who rained bullets on the Hilux vehicle he was travelling in.

Short bio about Muhammadu Lawal

Until his death, he was the State Coordinator for Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, the Director General (DG) of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), confirmed the incident, which he described as sad and pathetic.

Reacting to Kudu’s killing, the FIRS in a statement on Monday by Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, the Special Assistant (Media and Communication) to the FIRS Chairman, said:

“He was a Deputy-Director who had dedicated over two decades of his life to a selfless and hardworking career at the Service.

“The Board, Management and staff of the Service condoles with the family of the deceased and prays for their comfort in this sad moment.

“Mohammed Kudu is survived by his wife and children; he will be buried in his home town, Lafiagi, Kwara State, today according to Islamic rites.”

